Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

HRGLY remained flat at $$46.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.72. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

