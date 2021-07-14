Harry Fisch Sells 100,000 Shares of Veru Inc. (NYSE:VERU) Stock

Veru Inc. (NYSE:VERU) Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00.

NYSE:VERU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,430. Veru Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

