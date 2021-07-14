Hawaiian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 1,591 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. 57,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.41. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

