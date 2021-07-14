HBK Investments L P Makes New $233,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

