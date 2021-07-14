HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.13% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
KOR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 11,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,538. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
