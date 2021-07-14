HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corvus Gold in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

KOR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 11,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,538. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

