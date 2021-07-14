Head-To-Head Analysis: American Express (NYSE:AXP) & AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get AMTD International alerts:

AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AMTD International and American Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 10.40 $136.63 million N/A N/A American Express $36.09 billion 3.84 $3.14 billion $5.34 32.33

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMTD International and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 2 6 9 0 2.41

American Express has a consensus target price of $148.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A American Express 14.29% 18.49% 2.20%

Summary

American Express beats AMTD International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.