Head-To-Head Analysis: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) vs. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

CDW has a consensus price target of $186.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 4.13 -$68.14 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.32 $788.50 million $6.55 26.59

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

CDW beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

