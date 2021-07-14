Head to Head Review: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) versus The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The First Bancshares and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Comerica 4 6 7 0 2.18

The First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Comerica has a consensus target price of $71.73, suggesting a potential upside of 4.05%. Given The First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The First Bancshares is more favorable than Comerica.

Volatility and Risk

The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. The First Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Comerica has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 26.71% 8.42% 1.03% Comerica 29.86% 11.74% 1.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The First Bancshares and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.52 $52.51 million $2.21 16.77 Comerica $3.09 billion 3.11 $474.00 million $3.27 21.08

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares. The First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comerica beats The First Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 84 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, and Canada. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

