Head to Head Review: Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) vs. Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.3% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hexcel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hexcel and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 4 8 1 0 1.77 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hexcel presently has a consensus target price of $47.29, suggesting a potential downside of 20.22%. Given Hexcel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hexcel is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel -1.94% -2.80% -1.38% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hexcel and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $1.50 billion 3.30 $31.70 million $0.25 237.08 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hexcel has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Summary

Hexcel beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.