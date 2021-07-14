Head-To-Head Review: Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) vs. Its Competitors

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) is one of 862 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Repare Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repare Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 1 6 1 3.00 Repare Therapeutics Competitors 4680 17810 39192 769 2.58

Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.38%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repare Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A -21.30% -17.19% Repare Therapeutics Competitors -2,689.27% -115.29% -27.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics $140,000.00 -$53.42 million -12.78 Repare Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.69 million -2.23

Repare Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small-molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

