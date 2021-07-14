Head-To-Head Survey: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) & Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.98 $257.20 million $5.59 16.21 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 2.65 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus price target of $120.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Zhangmen Education on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

