Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 817,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.