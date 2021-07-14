HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €79.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.55 ($98.29).

Shares of HEI opened at €74.52 ($87.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €74.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

