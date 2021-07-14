Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCY. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

