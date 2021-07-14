Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,666 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.