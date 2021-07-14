Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

