Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $928,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 46,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $203.91 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $204.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

