Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOF. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

