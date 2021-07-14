Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 552,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

