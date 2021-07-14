Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $244.59

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $244.59 and last traded at $244.59, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.58.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

