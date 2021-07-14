HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $385.00

Shares of HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 329375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.91).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34.

In related news, insider Jim Strang acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £11,830 ($15,455.97).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

