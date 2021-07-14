Highbridge Capital Management Sells 207,315 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NYSE:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 207,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $665,481.15. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 22,722 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $91,796.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, June 17th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 59,645 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $193,846.25.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 6,843 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $21,418.59.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 117,388 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $373,293.84.

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $34,587.10.

Shares of NYSE HYMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,952. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

