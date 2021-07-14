Highside Global Management LLC Takes Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 346,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,000. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises approximately 7.4% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

BECN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,119. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

