Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Buys 10,000 Shares

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Paul J. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

Shares of HIL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 1,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54. Hill International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hill International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

