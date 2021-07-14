Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 4,095 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $471,735,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,915. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $84.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

