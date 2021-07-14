Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 312,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,748,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

