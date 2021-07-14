Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 339,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,375,053. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

