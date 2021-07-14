Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $6.78 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006,060 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.