Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

GOOGL traded up $16.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,563.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,561.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,394.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

