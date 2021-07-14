Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire Sells 17,900,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.