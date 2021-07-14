Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $224.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.