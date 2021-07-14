Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Reduced by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,109 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 75,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

