Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLI opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

