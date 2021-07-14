Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Major Shareholder Irwin Gold Sells 1,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00.

HLI stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,850. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

