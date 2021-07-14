Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. 103,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,883. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

