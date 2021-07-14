HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,375 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

