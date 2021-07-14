HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 158.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,756 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

