HRT Financial LP Has $2.38 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 347.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,296 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.15% of TTM Technologies worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

