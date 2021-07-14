HRT Financial LP Invests $2.64 Million in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.15% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HMN opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

