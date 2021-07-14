HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

