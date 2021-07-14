HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 467,260 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 252,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $779.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

