Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Shares of HSON opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,074.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,417 shares of company stock worth $298,929 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Global (HSON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.