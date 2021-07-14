Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Humana by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Humana by 15,346.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $459.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.99. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.26.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

