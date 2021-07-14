Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

In related news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $10,179,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

