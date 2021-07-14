Huobi Token (HT) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $123.21 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $9.32 or 0.00028438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00843024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005473 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

