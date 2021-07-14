HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and $2.25 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,826.51 or 1.00071463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036273 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.01242495 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00353067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00374726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005030 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009213 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

