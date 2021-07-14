HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

HyreCar stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 722,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Insiders sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HyreCar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

