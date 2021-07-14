i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in June

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Shares of IAUCF stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.