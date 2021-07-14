I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 6,951.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 144,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

