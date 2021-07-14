I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.