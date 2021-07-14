ICHI (ICHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.04 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00009529 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00117270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00153453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,910.95 or 1.00152650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.82 or 0.00951954 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,205,073 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

